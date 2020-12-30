The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has released new guidelines for the enrollment of the National Identity Number.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke, on Tuesday.

The Nigerian government had ordered telecommunication operators to block numbers without NIN.

The order generated a huge demand for the NIN with a large crowd visiting the NIMC Enrolment Centers nationwide.

According to the statement, the guidelines take effect from December 30, 2020.

Although, the policy has been in place since February 4, 2020, applicants are now crowding all the centers.

“Mindful of the second wave of the COVID-19 which continues to severely affect public health and cause unprecedented disruptions, the Commission wishes to announce that it has adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the virus whilst ensuring its services to Nigerians are not entirely interrupted.

“Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System. For Bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9 am – 1 pm). Although the policy has been in place since 4th February 2020 applicants are now crowding all the centers.

“Personal Information would be collected for the sole purpose of scheduling an enrolment appointment. Please do not include any personal information other than what is required by the booking register.

“Once admitted into the office, a Number-Issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to Covid-19 Protocols.”

“As a responsible Commission we fully understand that safety comes first, as such, only individuals with facemask would be allowed entrance into our premises.”