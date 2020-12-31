Our Reporter

THE Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) says it is investigating a video circulating on the social media alleging that fake COVID-19 result could be obtained at the institute.

Its Director-General, Prof. Babatunde Salako, said in a statement yesterday in Lagos that the institute as “a reputable research entity would not engage in such derogatory activity”.

The Lagos State Government had on Tuesday raised alarm over sales of fake COVID-19 test results in the state. The government said processes were being put in place to clamp down on both buyers and sellers.

Salako said: “A video has been circulating on social media, creating the impression that fake COVID-19 result can be secured from NIMR. This is to inform the general public and our friends that this will be thoroughly investigated.”

“NIMR does not stand for such behaviour, and will not be tolerated.”

He said the institute had been in the forefront of curbing the spread of the virus, noting that it would continue to contribute to the fight against the spread of the virus.

The institute, in collaboration with Lifebank, had in March launched the first drive-through COVID-19 test in sub-Sahara Africa.