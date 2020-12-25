The Association of Licensed telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has reaffirmed its commitment to the directives by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the subscriber identity modeul (SIM) registration.

The mobile operators said they are putting in place the processes and infrastructure to enable them incorporate the National Identity Numbers (NINs) into the SIM registration data and support subscriber enrolment into the National Identity database.

In a statement, ALTON said: “We will continue to work with the government to deliver on the task ahead of us and are committed to making the process as seamless as possible for all our customers.

“The Chairman of ALTON, and the CEOs of MNO members of ALTON are part of a Ministerial Task Force accountable for implementing the directives as we work together to find a sustainable solution to this national assignment.

‘’All MNO’s have received an enrolment and verification licence from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) or via the NCC, legally enabling them to verify NIN’s provided by customers and to enrol citizens into the NIN database.”

It continued: “All operators have established various systems to enable subscribers with existing NINs to add their NIN’s to their SIM registration profile. Options deployed for customer ease and convenience include USSD strings, apps and other self-service online portals, walk-in stores and customer care lines

“It is important to note that we do expect that when SIM registration details are verified against the NIN database, there are likely to be inconsistencies in some of the data captured e.g. spelling, order or number of names captured etc. Where such inconsistencies are found, the operators will notify subscribers and provide a quick and easy mechanism to update SIM registration data and ensure alignment.’’

To facilitate the validation, verification and enrolment processes and having now been licenced by NIMC to provide those services, operators have commenced the process of backend integration with NIMC’s database and increasing the capacity of the respective databases thus enabling more rapid validation and verification.

The group added: “To provide operational steer representatives of NCC, NIMC, ALTON and MNOs will also be meeting regularly to review progress, identify challenges, develop solutions and generally continue to enhance the process with a view to ensuring the safety, security and well-being of our customers while making significant progress towards our collective objective. We are pleased to see the recently announced extension of the deadline for registration and reiterate our commitment to ensuring the maximum level of compliance possible within the set timeframe.

“We continue to seek your cooperation and understanding.”