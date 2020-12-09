By Okwy Iroegbu

POPULAR Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo has been presented with an iPhone and a Lexus Jeep by Adron home for working dutifully as its ambassador.

Expressing his happiness after the presentation, Ninalowo advised his fans and Nigerians to take advantage of the current offer from the realtor tagged Lemon Friday to become homeowners.

The event, which had other entertainers like Vanessa Jones and Kazeem Ademibola, saw executives of Adron speaking on the new offer from the realtor.

Speaking at the event, Adron homes’ Executive Secretary, Ayo Ojo-Omoniyi, said the offer is the company’s version of Black Friday sales thereby offers deep discounts and is generally termed the best time to buy that land or house.

He further said the Lemon Friday campaign is the best time for Nigerians to start the journey of becoming a landlord.

“The discount is in line with the company’s dedication to continuously give customers opportunities to be homeowners through discounts, loyalty rewards, and friendly payment plans. For this year’s Lemon Friday sale, customers would enjoy up to 40% discount on all estates in Ikorodu, Epe, Atan-Ota, Ibeju Lekki, Badagry, Ijebu Ode, Shimawa, Abeokuta, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa, and Keffi respectively, “he added.

“For every purchase you make, you’d be getting a great deal that Adron is best known for. Customers can pay as low as N25,000 initial deposit and enjoy up to 36 months payment plan on all properties. This means you could make payment at your pace and within your budget because at Adron Homes, for every budget; there is a piece of land for you in all our estates,” he added.