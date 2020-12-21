By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Nine persons have so far been killed in the recent cult clashes in Ebonyi State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoremegha stated this on Sunday in Abakaliki, after the Security Council Meeting on Monday.

He said the clash is between two fraternities in the state.

According to him, the state governor, David Umahi has given Security Agencies directive to arrest anybody involved in the killings no matter how highly placed.

Mr Okoremegha said so far, 37 suspects have been arrested and will soon be charged to court.

He also said he stayed government has promised to give anyone who provides useful information on the identities of cultists involved in the clashes special package

The Commissioner said the Department of State Services (DSS) hads begun investigation into the ammunitions discovered at the popular Building Materials Market in Abakaliki.

The market was condoned off by security forces last week following information thatammunition was brought into the market by some miscreants in the State.

Mr Okoremegha said that 9,000 live ammunitions were recovered from the market.

According to him, the owner of the shop where the ammunitions were discovered has been arrested alongside other suspects.

“The DSS is investigating the matter. The shop owner alongside other suspects have been arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident,” he added.