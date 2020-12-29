By Samuel Oamen

They speak impeccable Yoruba, the major language of the South Western part of Nigeria. They even act movies in the language with great relish.

Yet, they are not Yorubas. They are from other parts of the country than the South West. But they have excelled acting in Yoruba movies.

Here’s a list of Nollywood Yoruba actors/actresses who are non-Yoruba

1. Mercy Aigbe (Edo State)

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe was born on January 1, 1978. She is an actress, director and businesswoman. She is best known for her Yoruba indigenous movies.



She was born in Edo State.

She hails from Benin city which is the capital of Edo State

2. Kelvin Ikeduba (Delta State)

Kelvin Ikeduba

Kelvin Ngozi Ikeduba was born on August 21, 1976. He won the award for Best Cross Over Actor at the Yoruba Movie Academy Awards (YMAA) in 2014 an is predominantly known for his diversity in the movie industry.

He has featured in Nollywood movies where the English language is commonly used in their productions and very versed in Yoruba- only speaking movies.

Ikeduba, although a native of Delta, was born in Ebute-Meta in Lagos.

3. Fathia Balogun (Delta State)

Fathia Balogun

Faithia Williams was born on February 5, 1969. She is an actress, filmmaker, producer and director.

Faithi, who is of Delta descent, was born in Ikeja, Lagos.

4. Rykardo Agbor (Delta State)

Rykardo Agbor

Rykardo Oke Agbor, popularly known as Rykardo Agbor, is one of the talented cross-over actors.

Rykardo was born and raised in Lagos state but hails from Delta State.

5. Liz Da Silva (Togolese)

Liz Da Silva

Elizabeth Omowunmi Tekovi Da-Silva was born on June 10, 1978. She is a movie producer of Togolese descent featuring predominantly in the Yoruba movie industry.

In 2016 Da-Silva was nominated for the City People Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress of the Year (Yoruba) at City People Entertainment Awards.

Da-Silva was born to Togolese parents residing in Nigeria

6. Doris Simeon (Edo State)

Doris Simeon

Doris Simeon is a Yoruba and English actress.

Simeon was born in Lagos, Nigeria. Raised and schooled in Ojota area of Lagos, Nigeria, Doris came to the spotlight via a 2001 Nollywood movie entitled Oloju Ede. She graduated from the PEFT Institute, where she studied production management.

7. Rachael Oniga (Delta State)

Rachael Oniga

Veteran actress, Rachel Oniga was born on May 23, 1957.

Originally from Eku, Delta, She was born in Ebute Metta, Lagos State. She has featured in notable Nigerian Yoruba films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story.

8. Toyin Abraham (Edo State)

Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham was born Olutoyin Aimakhu. She is a film actress, filmmaker, director and producer.

Aimakhu was born in Auchi, a town in Edo State, on September 5, 1982. She spent her early life in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in south western Nigeria. Toyin Abraham has starred in many Yoruba movies.

9. Rose Odika (Delta State)

Rose Odika

Nollywood actress Rose Odika is one of the prides of the Yoruba movie industry as she’s a celebrated thespian. She is from Aniocha North, Nseluku in Delta state.