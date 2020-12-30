By Agency Reporter

A limbless nine-year-old Indian boy, Madhu Kumar, who lost both his hands and legs in an accident, now churns out beautiful artworks wielding the paintbrush with the help of his mouth.

Kumar from Medak district, Telangana, lost his limbs following an accident on Sept. 15, 2019, but has proved his determination and ability with his awe-inspiring exploits, reports said.

His determination and hard work had helped him face the toughest times and within six months of the accident, he started churning out artworks that have made him a source of inspiration for others.

Kumar told ANI, “I am in standard six and am happy that I have learned to sketch since the accident last year. I had lost hope and many people helped me but in turn, I have become a source of inspiration for many people.”

Kumar became handicapped by the accident while he was playing on the terrace of his house in Kamkole village of Munpalle Mandal.

A live iron rod came in contact with the power line and hit him due to which he lost all his limbs.

His father, Tuljaram, said “I run a puncture shop. My wife Pramila and I were in shock when doctors at Gandhi Hospital amputated all four limbs to save him.

”Life took a drastic twist for us as we were clueless about the future, we have three other children also to take care of.”

An artist, Dr Samudrala Harsha, turned up to offer the boy new hope by training him to make sketches using his mouth.

Harsha said, “I trained him to use his mouth to paint. I believe that he lost his limbs but not his passion for art.

”Today, Madhu Kumar is a model and source of inspiration for other people of this generation. Madhu has learned this way of making art in only six months which is another feather to his cap”.

Madhu has drawn the attention of many big celebrities like Chiranjeevi and has also performed along with Harsha at a live event.

(ANI/NAN)