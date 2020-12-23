National Institute for Pharmaceutical Reasearch and Development

By Joseph Erunke

DIRECTOR General, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research & Development, NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, has said that his agency’s phytomedicines verification and validation protocol will bring about medicines security in Nigeria.

Adigwe stated this during the public presentation of the phytomedicine verification and validation protocol document in Abuja, on Wednesday,

He said the document which is developed by the National Scientific Advisory Committee (NSAC) on COVID-19 cure claims focussed on efficient and sustainable utilization of local resources for self-reliance in Pharmaceutical production and services.

“As part of our Research and Development response, the Institute convened a National Scientific Advisory Committee to develop a standard Phytomedicines Verification and Validation Protocol.

“The committee was made up of 24 professionals amongst whom were 18 Academic Professors from different Universities, Research Centres and International Organizations across Nigeria.

“The Protocol contains guidelines for the invitation of claimants; inclusion and exclusion criteria; ranking criteria; guidelines for interaction with claimants/traditional medicine practitioners; Informed Consent Form; validation report form; and protocol for processing and validation of products’ claims.

“While this document was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, its contents are generic and can be applied for the verification of phytomedicines medicines in general,” he said.

While reiterating that the protocol was the first of its kind. Adigwe noted that it was developed by experienced professionals from different R&D backgrounds. within a very short time in response to COVID-19.

He explained that “the document is developed to stop exploitation and harmful drugs, it will also help Nigeria, Africa, and the world to come to an agreement on standardization approach.

“When COVID-19 got to Nigeria NIPRD discovered that there was a number of claims of products that had viability against the virus and these claims were coming from different sources. There was not real science-led approach regarding how these claims came about or validated.

“There is a risk in taking drugs that those who produced it claim can cure COVID-19, so engaging with the claimants and resources have to go into the real areas that scientific research needs to be carried out,” he said.

Also Prof. Olobayo Kunle from NIPRD and chairman of the National Scientific Advisory Committee (NSAC), on COVID-19 cure claims, said Nigeria herbal medicine is useful and has a large resource in terms of herbal medicine which the Institute has a large link between capacity and utilization.

He said the Pharmaceutical body would provide the required input by using scientific methodology that has been standardized with international recognition.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorimnibe Mamora, applauded NIPRD management for their thoughtfulness and foresight in convening the National Scientific Advisory Committee which developed this valuable protocol.

“Under my watch, I will ensure that the protocol is implemented in the coming year through adequate budgetary allocation and funding, most especially now that there seems to be an emergence of a second wave of the pandemic in many parts of the world.

“I also wish to use this medium to call on our health systems development partners to support NIPRD in implementing the protocol,” Mamora said.

