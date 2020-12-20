Following the demise of Prof Habu Galadima, the Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock.

According to a statement issued in Abuja, by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari described late Galadima as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

While condoling with his friends, family and the government of Nasarawa State, Buhari said, “Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions.”

Buhari added that with the death of Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large have lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute.”

The president further prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his good deeds with Al Jannah.

Born in 1963 in Toto Local Government Area of Nassarawa State, Professor Galadima received his early education at Shafa Abkpa Primary School and Federal School of Arts and Science, Suleja. He then proceeded to the University of Jos and obtained a degree in Political Science in 1987. He specialized in International Relations and Strategic Studies, earning an MSc degree in 1990 and PhD in 2006.

President Buhari had in August 2019, appointed Prof. Galadima to head NIPSS as its Director-General.

