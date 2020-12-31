By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Thursday said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is not yet fully satisfying the desires of Nigerians in terms of issuance of passport.

Aregbesola made the admission during the virtual inauguration of the newly completed Office Complex of Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

According to the minister, much still need to be done to satisfy the desire of Nigerians especially in the areas of processing and delivering of the international passport.

He added that the Service is aware of the complaints of Nigerians on the issue and is working assiduously to meet up with their expectations.

Aregbesola said “NIS is not only for passport issuance, but there is also the issue of immigration management as well as border patrol.

“I want to commend the Service for gradual adoption of technology in immigration management and border patrol and I want to emphasis that this is the way to go.”

He commended officers and men of the NIS for being conversant with the application of technology and its effective utilisation while also appreciating NIS partners for their support in the provision of the technology devices.

He solicited more support in the deployment of technology devices to all land borders in Nigeria.

Aregbesola commended NIS in Oyo State as well as the zone, saying the new complex must be a factor that would stimulate dedication and passion for service delivery.

In his part, the NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, said the edifice would add value to the service NIS delivered to the people, saying “a good working environment will enhance productivity and I assure the minister of proper maintenance of the new office complex.”

The NIS Comptroller in Oyo State, Babangida Usman, said the inauguration of the edifice marks a historical event in the history of NIS Oyo State command.

Babangida said the command since inception had witnessed several infrastructural development and different leadership, adding that the new edifice came to light with the support of NIS Comptroller General and the minister in other to provide a more conducive working environment for the officers and men of the command.

He assures that the edifice would go a long way in enhancing effective and efficient service delivery in Oyo State and Nigeria in general.