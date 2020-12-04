Niyola | Image: Mianamdi

After a three-year absence from the ever-churning labyrinth of the Nigerian music industry, Niyola is back with “Olúmorántí”, another artistic message of substance and self-introspection.

Long regarded as one of the most soulful artists operating in the Nigerian music industry, the one-time EME signee has maintained an ephemeral presence despite putting out little material as the years have gone by.

Her latest single, “Olúmorántí,” is part memoir and reflection on loss. Named after her late father, “Olúmorántí” sees Niyola document the tough process of dealing with his death and that of her mom as she tunnels in on feelings of hurt, anger, and frustration. Co-written with British-Nigerian singer, Moelogo, the deft interchange of Yoruba and English used to express her feelings lend depth to Niyola’s message.

On “Olúmorántí”, there’s no rustiness evident in Niyola’s powerful voice as she easily glides over the sanguine beat while maintaining her pensive grace. In another sequence of singing comes acceptance as Niyola’s overall mood segues into expectations for the future without her loved ones.

Listen to “Olúmorántí” below:



