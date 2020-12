The National Judicial Council, has recommended the appointment of 69 judicial officers, a statement released on Monday has indicated.

The council at its 93rd Meeting of December 16, virtually held, considered the list of candidates interviewed and presented by its Interview Committee.

A statement detailing decisions made at the meeting and signed by the NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye, is reproduced below.

At the end of deliberation, Council recommended the under-listed names of Sixty-nine (69) successful candidates to Mr. President (in the case of Kadis of the FCT Sharia Court of Appeal) and the various State Governors (in the case of other State Judicial Officers and Heads of Court) for appointment.

They are as follows:



1. CHIEF JUDGE, KOGI STATE



i) Hon. Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi

2. CHIEF JUDGE, NIGER STATE



i) Hon. Justice Aisha Lami Bawa Bwari



3. GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, SOKOTO STATE



i) Hon. Kadi Shu’aibu Sodangi Achida

4. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE



i) Hon. Justice John Bayo Olowosegun



5. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OSUN STATE



i) Hon. Justice Wasiu Oladejo Akanbi



6. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, PLATEAU STATE



i) Hon. Justice Patrick Sati Dapit



7. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ABIA STATE



i) Hon. Justice S. M. C. Ururuka-Onyensoh

8. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, BAUCHI STATE



i) Saadu Muhammad Sambowal



ii) Farouk Umar Sarki



iii) Mohammed Mukhtar Abubakar



9. TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KOGI STATE



i) Bamidele Rotimi Aina



ii) Aisha Uwani Mohammed



10. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, BAYELSA STATE



i) Timipere Songi

11. TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, RIVERS STATE



i) Ben Whyte-Opufaa



ii) Gbasam Okogbule

12. TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, IMO STATE



i) Alma Ngozi Eluwa



ii) Dominica Okwuchi Okoroji



13. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, OGUN STATE

i) Olatunde Opeyemi Beatrice Sobowale



14. TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, YOBE STATE



i) Hadiza Lawan Musa



ii) Amina Shehu



15. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EKITI STATE



i) Adeniyi Olatunji Familoni

16. TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EBONYI STATE



i) Nwode Nicholas Emmanuel



ii) Ogbunnefi Emmanuel



17. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, JIGAWA STATE



i) Muhammad Musa Kaugama



18. FIVE (5) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ENUGU STATE



i) Aroh-Onuoha Martha Nkiru



ii) Ugwueze Paul Chukwuemeka



iii) Ezugwu Hyacinthia Urunwa



iv) Mogboh Uchenna Juliet



v) Anike Okey Paulinus



19. TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, LAGOS STATE



ii) Oshodi Rahman Adeshola



iii) Aigbokhaevbo Olubukola Florence



20. TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, NASARAWA STATE



ii) Ishaku Usman



iii) Hafsat Turaki Sanda



21. TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, PLATEAU STATE



i) Nankwat Dawat Shasheet



ii) Buetna’an Mandy Dogban Bassi



22. EIGHT (8) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EDO STATE



i) Aziegbemhin Williams Idemudia



ii) Igho Patricia Braimoh



iii) Esohe Irene Bazuaye



iv) Etinosa Gloria Adekanmbi



vi) Hassana Garuba Oshione



vii) Theresa Irenonsen Eghe-Abe



viii) Ogbevoen Rachel Aiteseme



ix) Itsueli Mary Enoredia

23. FIVE (5) HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, OSUN STATE



i) Okediya Maurice Olufisayo



ii) Akande Babafemi Abimbola



iii) Adeniji Adedapo Olugbenga



iv) Ganiyat Omobola Lawal



v) Olokede-Obadina Oluwakemi Christiana

24. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ZAMFARA



i) Bello Muhammad Kucheri



25. TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, YOBE STATE



i) Bashir Muhammad Inuwa



ii) Abba Kaka Kime



26. FIVE (5) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT, ABUJA



i) Bashiru Dan Maisule



ii) Salisu Garba



iii) Mohammed Sadisu Abubakar



iv) Lawal Sule Abdullahi



iv) Abdullahi Adam Abdullahi Al-ilory



27. ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE



i) Isah Hamza Isma’ila



28. TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OSUN STATE



i) Ayoade Aderemi Adesina



ii) Ojo Olayinka Muibat

29. TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE.



i) Isa Anaja Jibril



ii) Levi Nda Animoku



30. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE



i) Engo Elizabeth Aleje

31. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ENUGU



i) Richard Emeka Ogbodo



32. THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE



i) Josiah Kpangyiko Kurape



ii) Joseph Audu



iii) Habila Ali Abundaga



33. THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, PLATEAU STATE



i) Pauline Nanlep Njar



ii) Edwin Sati Munlang



iii) Georgina Enpian Dashe

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval of the NJC recommendations by the President, the respective State Governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.

Soji Oye, Esq



Director, Information