By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has sacked two judges over age falsification, even as it recommend the appointment of 69 new judges.

The Council, said it had at a virtual meeting it held on December 16, 2020, found that Shu’aibu Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Justice Abdulkareem Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court falsified their dates of birth.

NJC said it found merit in a petition that was filed against Grand Kadi Talba by one Malam Zakar Adamu, who is Chairman of Movement for Justice in Nigeria.

The petition alleged that Talba falsified his age on two occasions, from February 1, 1955 to August 27, 1955 and later to December 30, 1959.

“Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on February 1, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of February 1, 1955.

“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“Furthermore, Council requested the Government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from 1st February, 2020 till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the National Judicial Council that pays salaries of all Judicial Officers in the Federation.”

In the case involving Justice Abdulrasaq, the NJC also recommended his compulsory retirement with immediate effect after it considered a petition that was lodged against him by Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN.

“Meanwhile, the National Judicial Council has suspended Grand Kadi Talba and Justice Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective governors.

“Council also considered the reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees and agreed with the recommendations to dismiss 18 petitions against the following 14 Judicial Officers: Federal High Court; Justice Simon Amobeda, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, Justice Dugbo Oghoghorie.

“Delta State High Court; Justice T. Uloho, Justice Michael Obi, Lagos State High Court, Justice G. Onyeabo.

“Rivers State High Court; Justice A. Iyayi-Lamikanra, Chief Judge, Rivers State, Justice A. Kingsley-Chuku, Justice J. Ukpugwnum.”

Vanguard News Nigeria