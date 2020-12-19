Nigeria LNG Limited is a liquefied natural gas-producing company and a liquefied natural gas plant on Bonny Island, Nigeria.

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) says one of its chartered vessels, LNG Lagos II, averted a pirate threat on Friday.

This was contained in a statement signed by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams.

“A Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Chartered Vessel, LNG Lagos II, in the early hours of Friday, 18th December 2020, reported a pirate threat to vessel and crew en route the Company’s Bonny Terminal,” the statement said.

“All personnel are safe and there is no report of physical attack or damage to vessel. The threat was averted after evasive manoeuvre by the vessel’s Master.

“Company is currently monitoring the situation and relevant authorities have been duly notified.”