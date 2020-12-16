Daily News

Nnamani confirmed member Police Service Commission

Yakubu's confirmation, 2021 budget, PIB, others top agenda as Senate resumes Nov 24The Senate on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Mr Onyemuche Nnamani, as a member of Police Service Commission.

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Police Affairs, presented by the Chairman Sen. Jika Haliru during plenary.


Presenting the report, Haliru said that the nominee passed the screening, adding that, there was no petition against him.

Contributing, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu), described Nnamani as `a nationalist’ who would help the commission achieve the desired goals.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in October, sent the nomination of Nnamani for confirmation. (NAN)

