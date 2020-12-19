By John Ofikhenua, Abuja

In keeping with its resolve to deepen its compliance with the transparency standards dictated by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) as a supporting company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the appointment of Ms. Murjanatu Ibrahim Gamawa as EITI Implementation Programme Manager.

Gamawa’s appointment is aimed at helping the corporation to speedily attain EITI’s requirements across its operations.

A statement released by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, on Friday stated that Gamawa’s appointment, which will take effect from January 2021, was a practical step towards entrenching the culture of transparency in the corporation.

Gamawa, a petroleum geologist, was until her appointment the EITI Country Manager in charge of coordinating implementation of EITI standards across Anglophone Africa.

She also worked at the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) as a petroleum analyst and leader of the Oil and Gas Team.

Her wealth of experience across the oil and gas industry and in EITI mandate implementation is expected to boost the corporation’s compliance strategy and roadmap.