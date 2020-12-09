Drinking a mixture of carrot juice and black salt every day will cure ulcers, claims a message posted on Facebook in Nigeria.

“Herbal remedy for ulcer. Take 2 glasses of carrot juice added with black salt daily,” it reads.

Ulcers are sores that are slow to heal or keep returning. They take many forms and can appear both inside and outside the body.

But will this concoction cure ulcers?

Not scientifically proven

Abraham Malu, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Jos and a consultant physician at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, told Africa Check the claim was incorrect.

“This has not been proven in any scientific research, and I think it is useless.”

He advised people suffering from ulcers to go to the hospital to receive proper diagnosis and treatment.

Simeon Isezuo, a professor of medicine in the faculty of clinical sciences at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, said there was no truth to the claim.

“There is no scientific basis for the claim. Neither carrot nor black salt will address the causes or symptoms of an ulcer,” he said.

Isezuo also said people with ulcers should see a physician.