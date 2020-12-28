Our Reporter

THE Osun State has reiterated its new directives aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Specifically, the government said there will be no countdown to New Year ceremonies and crossover nights under whatever guise by religious bodies during the New Year eve.

These are contained in a statement issued on behalf of the government by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji.

According to the statement, the government has directed the security operatives to enforce the directives without exception.

The government said: “The ban on youth carnivals still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centres and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe COVID-19 protocols. Wearing of face masks at public places is equally compulsory.

“We want to appeal to residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies and funeral ceremonies so as to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the state during the Yuletide period.

“Also, all towns and cities are to put on hold the annual days through physical attendance and change such to the virtual version.”