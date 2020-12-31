By Nwanosike Onu, Awka & Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Anambra state government has announced a new resumption date for the second half-First term of the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, in a statement on Thursday, gave the new date as of January 18, 2021.

The government had earlier announced January 11 as the resumption date.

She said the change in date followed the directive of the governor, Chief Dr. Willie Obiano.

The statement read, “The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the earlier directives on guidelines for the resumption of schools subsist and must be followed strictly.

“Consequently, all schools are once again directed to observe all the COVID-19 prevention protocols as stipulated in the guidelines.

“Note that no child or teacher is to be allowed into the school compound without the face mask, while schools Infirmarians are requested to rise to their responsibilities of ensuring regular temperature check of all entrants into the school compound, among others.

“For the avoidance of doubt, schools are advised to refer to the earlier circulated guidelines for the resumption of schools.

“All should be guided accordingly. Please help the Education family and Anambra State Government to keep the second wave of coronavirus away from our schools.”