Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said that he had no quarrel with the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams that would have warranted reconciliation.

Obasanjo, made the clarification in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to some publications reporting an acclaimed reconciliation between Gani Adams and myself at the residence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos today”.

“It is true that I paid a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020 and I met Gani Adams there”.

Obasanjo said, “I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me”.

“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only”, the former President said.

Vanguardngr.com