By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has told the Federal Government of Nigerian, South-East and South-South governors, and security agencies that its newly established Eastern Security Network, ESN, is a child of necessity that has come to stay.

The group said governments must stop terrorism before thinking of stopping ESN.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled: “Stop terrorism first before attempting to stop ESN,” IPOB described the statement allegedly credited to Governor Dave Umahi on behalf of his colleague governors as one coming from a lilly-livered people.

IPOB described the statement as cowardly, and nothing but a shameful display of irredeemable enslavement and loyalty to their caliphate slave-masters who in the first place appointed them governors.

The Biafra agitation group claimed that the governors by their statement against ESN were only further exposing their emptiness and detachment from the people.

“At a time when well-meaning individuals and groups from the entire Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt are hailing the setting up of ESN, the so-called governors are busy advertising their opposition to the people they claim to be leading. Anyway, they never had the mandate of the people. So, we are not surprised.”

IPOB statement read in part: “Our message to the treacherous South-East governors and their South-South counterparts is that ‘the train has since left the station’ and can’t reverse it’s course. It’s pretty too late to have a rethink. The people have got what they long desired which the cowardly governors failed to give them because of selfish political interest.

“May we remind the traitors that the Eastern region cannot be sacrificed on the altar of their political interest. It’s either they key in or shape out! The East can exist without them. They should steer clear because they can’t withstand the force behind ESN.”

Vanguard News Nigeria