The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has described as laughable, the setting up of a security outfit within the South-East region by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Punch is reporting.

Speaking at the Government House in Abakaliki on the recent developments in the country, Umahi said the South-East remained the safest region in the country.

Umahi said, “Our region remains the safest. When our brother said he had set up a security outfit; it was laughable. It is the duty of the governors to protect the lives of our citizens. IPOB’s claim that it has established a security outfit in the South-East is laughable. Anybody doing anything to the contrary should be ignored. Our youths should be warned against being used as agents of destruction.”

Earlier this week, Nnamdi Kanu while inaugurating the security outfit, Eastern Security Outfit, said the group launched it in Biafraland because of the failure of the governors in the region to do so.

He accused the governors of sleeping over what he called the mass killings of the people of the area. He said, “Having waited for many years for our governors to secure our land as Yoruba governors did to no avail, we, the people of the East comprising of South- East and South-South have resolved to defend our land from the ravages of terrorism and extrajudicial killings.

“We can’t allow what happened in Obigbo to repeat itself. It has fallen on this generation to defend our land against the ravages of Fulani terrorism and the hegemonic tendencies.

“For years, our mothers have not been able to visit their farms for fear of being raped and cut to pieces. Our invaders, some of them from Sene-Gambia, are in our villages raping and killing at will.

“Delta State Government has inaugurated Operation Delta Hawk, a new security outfit in the classic fragmented approach of the East to issues of national importance.

“The West were united in their effort to combat terrorism in their territory, even Miyetti Allah, had the guts to float a vigilante outfit the spread to every nook and cranny of Nigeria with the support of the Presidency and northern governors.

“But in our land, governors in the East cowardly allowed themselves to become fragmented out of fear of displeasing their masters.”

