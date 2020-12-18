“A penis 🍑🍆💦does not lose shape, tightness 🍆or looks🍆, but when you abuse your vagina🍔, it eventually does😧🍔,” says a viral Facebook post that was first published on 23 October 2020.

The post claims that multiple sexual partners makes a vagina larger and less tight, but a penis will be unchanged.

“You will then go around saying so and so has a small🍑🍆💦 dick, forgetting that you have a stadium⚫ between your legs🙄 and one man can never fill up the whole ⚫stadium,” the post says.

It has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and shared over 3,500 times since it was first published. A version of the message was first posted on 3 January 2020 and has been shared multiple times since then.

Can sex with multiple partners permanently change the size and tightness of a vagina? We checked.

No basis to claim



We could find no evidence that the size and tightness of vaginas will permanently change after sex with multiple partners.

Dr Denise Armatas, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, told Africa Check there was no basis for the claim. She said that while vaginas widen during sexual intercourse to accommodate a penis, they usually go back to their normal size within an hour.

She added that two processes may alter vaginal tightness and size more permanently. These are menopause, during which the drop in estrogen can lead to vaginal muscles becoming less firm, and childbirth.

“If you have more children your vagina might become less tight because of the muscle damage and it’s more prone to having natural prolapse,” she explained. Vaginal prolapse is a condition here the vagina moves from its normal location in the body.

While vaginas will widen during sex to accommodate a penis, this change is temporary. There is no evidence that having sex with multiple partners will permanently change the size and tightness of a vagina.

