A file photo of a police patrol van.

Police authorities in Zamfara State have faulted the report of travellers being kidnapped in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu, in a statement on Thursday urged the residents to ignore the viral video which purportedly captured the incident.

He stated, “The attention of Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to a purported attack of Sokoto State Mass Transit Bus and kidnapped of the passengers in it at Kwashabawa village in Zurmi local government.

“The report is a fiction imagination of mischief makers who derived pleasure in spreading rumours to instil fear into the citizenry.”

Shehu, a Superintendent of Police, explained that the bus conveying the travellers from Sokoto to Katsina Stated had developed a mechanical fault along the area at about 9am.

He noted that as a result, the passengers were apprehensive and jittery, and fled the scene for fear of being attacked, leaving the bus and their luggage behind.

The command spokesman added that the police in Zurmi got the information and rushed to the scene.

According to him, the security operatives uploaded all the passengers’ luggage and brought them to the police station for safekeeping to avoid miscreants stealing their valuables.

Shehu confirmed that all the travellers later came to the police station to claim their luggage and left.

“The police command calls on the good citizens of the state to shun the viral video and avoid spreading the misleading information that can retard societal cohesion and progress,” he said.