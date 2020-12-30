The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) says it is working hard to ensure that weightlifting, wrestling and Judo athletes qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games slated to hold in Tokyo, Japan next year.

NOC Media Officer, Phemmy Adetula, said the body is working with the relevant sports federations to ensure Nigeria gets more slots at the Olympics, adding that part of the programme is to ensure that the athletes prepare well for their qualifiers.

“Wrestling and weightlifting are aspiring to qualify more athletes for the Olympics. The judo team is also seeking wild card tickets for some athletes ahead of the games.

“Our focus now is to ensure Nigeria gets to compete in more sports at the games. The NOC is also in touch with the international body on methods of testing athletes for COVID-19, as well as provision of vaccines for athletes,” he said.