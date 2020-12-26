Daily News

Nollywood filmmaker Chico Ejiro dies

Our Reporter

Popular Nollywood film producer, Chico Ejiro, is dead.

Family sources said he died from a seizure in the early hours of Friday.

He was said to have just concluded work on his new movie on Christmas eve.

Confirming Chico’s death, his elder brother, Zeb, said he was still in shock, saying that his remains had been deposited in the morgue.

The deceased was said to have battled with malaria in recent months and had been in and out of hospital for some time.

Another source said he was also battling with high blood pressure whose complications resulted in a heart disease.

