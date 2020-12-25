Chico Ejiro

Nigerian filmmaker Chico Ejiro has died.

Ejiro died in the early hours of Friday, Christmas day. A source close to the deceased revealed to The PUNCH that Ejiro died at about 2 am on Christmas Day.

According to the source, Ejiro was ill about five weeks ago and taken to a hospital in Surulere where he was placed on admission. But he was discharged after a week.

“From what he said, he had high blood pressure that led to some heart complications and disease. He was recuperating and got better. He even started a production that he was shooting about four days ago but he was not fully involved,” the source added.

The source added that Ejiro was just the supervising director of the new film he was working on. “Although he kept saying that he had not gotten back to his full health; he was still very weak. We were shocked about his death because he was even talking to some of his friends till late last night. I learnt he died about 2am this morning,” the source said.

Zik Zulu, a colleague and close friend confirmed the producer’s death to the PUNCH: “Yes, it is true, Chico Ejiro is dead.”

Also, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the filmmaker’s death, the PUNCH reported.

“I just learnt of his death. The news of his death is so devastating. I do not know the cause of his death; I am still calling around to get the proper information and I am waiting for his association ― The Association of Movie Producers ― to make a statement,” Rollas said.

Ejiro is known to have produced many works some of the last of which include Night Bus to Lagos. He is a director and producer, known for Computer Girls (2003), Polygamy 2: The Final Clash (2002) and Ashanti (2003).