Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

GOVERNORS of the Northcentral states have resolved to promote ranching of livestock, agriculture and general security of lives and property within the region.

Rising from a meeting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, the Chairman, Governors Forum and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello read the communique at the end of the meeting held at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi.

He said it was the resolution of the forum that the region and the nation, in general, were going through challenging times occasioned by insecurity, low agricultural production, infrastructural deficit and low internally generated revenue which requires a collective sense of patriotism and innovation to surmount.

“Request for services of Agro-Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security to farmers and farming activities, consideration of modern ways of livestock farming through the promotion of ranching and assistance to genuine livestock farming” was also part of the resolutions.

“Member states should develop fishery production programme and approach the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for funding to create employment and to also take advantage of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA to encourage farming activities,” the communique noted.