Kwankwaso

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condoled with the former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Saleh.

The Chairman of the Forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a condolence message, described the demise as a great loss to Kano State’s traditional institution.

The message was contained in a statement issued by Dr Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, on Saturday in Jos.

“Though his demise is painful, his legacies of service, love and compassion remain indelible as he has impacted the younger generation to continue in his footsteps.

“We sympathise with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the government and people of the state, as well as the Kano Emirate Council over the demise of the elder statesman,” he said.

Lalong prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and comfort the family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was the District Head of Madobi in Kano.

Vanguard News Nigeria