President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the abducted students in Katsina, December 18th, 2020. PHOTO Bayo Omoboriowo

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has applauded the Federal Government, Katsina state government and the security agencies over the release of the abducted students of Government Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina state

The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, made the commendation in a statement on Friday in Jos.

According to Lalong, the release of the students would comfort their parents and further build the confidence of Nigerians on government’s fight against insecurity.

“The NGF has welcomed with excitement the release of the abducted students of Government Science School Kankara, Katsina State.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Aminu Masari, security agencies, community leaders and all stakeholders who contributed in making sure the school boys were released unharmed.

“The release of the students will comfort and assuage the parents and the entire country which has been agonised by ugly incident,” he said.

Lalong urged for more measures to ensure that the ugly incident would not occur again and called for thorough investigation to unravel those behind this condemnable act and be made to face justice.

The chairman urged security agencies to conduct a full investigation to the allegations made by the Acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, insisting that the forum has no tolerance for such conduct from any of its members.

Nabena had alleged that intelligence report revealed that a governor from the northern part of the country is behind the myriad of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in the region

Lalong assured the public that the forum would continue to work with the federal gvernment and security agencies to bring to an end all forms of insecurity and criminal activities in the region and the nation as a whole.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria