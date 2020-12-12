Lalong, in the message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, described the death as “shocking and devastating.”

He said the death of Nda-Isaiah is a sad development, not only to the northern region but the nation at large.

“This is a very sad development for the country as we have lost one of the most vibrant and courageous media entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Sam was a visionary man who believed in the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

“He did so through his writings and contributions which reflected his passion for a strong democratic culture,” he said.

Lalong said the deceased was a successful businessman who had big dream to succeed.

“His big dream led to the birth and nurturing of the Leadership Newspapers that has grown to become one of the leading newspapers in the country.

Sam Nda-Isaiah died on Friday night of Covid-19 complications at the age of 58. A trained pharmacist, a politician, a newspaper publisher and a businessman, he was a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, and was one of the party’s presidential aspirants for the 2015 election.

He alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Governor Rochas Okorocha and former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso among others lost the ticket to President Muhammadu Buhari who later won the election by beating the then incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nda-Isaiah was said to have attended the inaugural meeting of the board of economists of the National Economy, another of his publications on Thursday in Abuja where he described Nigeria’s lot as standing in front of a moving train, warning that something must be done fast to avert a disaster.