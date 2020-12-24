A file photo of the late Sheikh Ahmed Lemu.

Notable Islamic scholar and judge, Ahmed Lemu, is dead.

He was 91.

His son, Nuruddeen Lemu announced the news on behalf of the Lemu family in a statement on Thursday.

“It is with sadness and reverence to Allah that we announce the passing away of our father, Dr. Justice Sheikh Ahmed Lemu OFR, in the early hours of this morning in Minna,” the statement said “Burial arrangements to be announced later.”

Mr Lemu, a retired grand khadi, led a committee set up by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 to review the violence that characterized that year’s presidential election.

AFP