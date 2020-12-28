Security agencies have confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla, a Kaduna State official has said.

This is contained in a statement by the Kaduna commissioner for internal security and homeland affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday.

Mr Aruwan said Mr Kachalla, “who has been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry,” was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

Mr Aruwan, in the statment, also explained how the clash occurred.

“Human intelligence networks confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

“The clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government areas of Kaduna Central senatorial district. A dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle is said to have triggered the fatal confrontation.

“Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas.

“He was the mastermind of the 9th January 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs Bola Ataga and her two children. The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi, and Mrs Ataga before releasing her children.

“A combined team of the 4 Battalion and Field Engineers Regiment of the Nigerian army mobilised to the location. The road was cleared and normalcy was restored, with no kidnapping or harm to motorists. Troops and police are currently dominating the area with patrols.

“Furthermore, the government was informed of an incident in a forest located in the Western part of Chikun local government, where armed bandits opened fire on some hunters.

“Security agencies are carrying out investigations to ascertain the exact location as well as fatalities if any. Citizens will be briefed on the operational feedback as it emerges.

“In the meantime, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to Tsohon Gaya, Sabon Gaya and other communities with members missing in the hunting expedition to remain calm.”