By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

A notorious banditry and kidnap kingpin, terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway and other parts of Kaduna State, Nasiru Kachalla has been confirmed killed.

Kachalla was killed alongside other bandits during a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits at the weekend.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday said, Kachalla masterminded the Kidnap of four seminarians and killing of one of them in January this year.

According to Aruwan, “Security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government the killing of a notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla.

“Kachalla, who has been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry, was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

“Human intelligence networks confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

“The clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. A dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle is said to have triggered the fatal confrontation.

“Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas.

“He was the mastermind of the 9th January 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs. Bola Ataga and her two children.

“The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs. Ataga before releasing her children.

“Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on 3rd October 2019.

“While Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020 as you can see in the attached picture.

“Kachalla’s image is also attached, clad in a jacket and a winter cap.

“In another development, troops repelled an attempted attack by armed bandits along the Galadimawa-Zaria road in Giwa local government area.

“The bandits blocked the road for some minutes, shooting sporadically at motorists plying the route.

“A combined team of the 4 Battalion and Field Engineers Regiment of the Nigerian army mobilized to the location. The road was cleared and normalcy was restored, with no kidnapping or harm to motorists.

“Troops and police are currently dominating the area with patrols.

“Furthermore, the government was informed of an incident in a forest located in the Western part of Chikun local government, where armed bandits opened fire on some hunters.

“Security agencies are carrying out investigations to ascertain the exact location as well as fatalities if any. Citizens will be briefed on the operational feedback as it emerges.

“In the meantime, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to Tsohon Gaya, Sabon Gaya and other communities with members missing in the hunting expedition to remain calm,” he said.