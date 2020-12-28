A photo combination of late Nasiru Kachalla and the map of Kaduna State.

Security agencies in Kaduna State have confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla, in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

Kachalla had been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling, and banditry in parts of the state.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He said human intelligence networks reported that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

Aruwan disclosed that the clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas.

The fight which occurred in the central senatorial district of the state followed a dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle.

According to the commissioner, Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings, and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, as well as the Chikun and Kajuru general areas.

He stated that the late bandit was the mastermind of the kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Kaduna on January 9, and the abduction of Mrs Bola Ataga and her two children on January 24, 2020.

Kachalla and his gang later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi, and Mrs Ataga before releasing her children.

Aruwan added that Kachalla’s gang was responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College at Kakau village in Chikun LGA on October 3, 2019.

While Kachalla was on the run, security agents arrested three members of his gang – Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello, and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020.

In another development, troops repelled an attempted attack by bandits along the Galadimawa-Zaria road in Giwa LGA.

The commissioner noted that the bandits blocked the road for some minutes, shooting sporadically at motorists plying the route.

He, however, said a combined team of the 4 Battalion and Field Engineers Regiment of the Nigerian Army mobilised to the location.

Aruwan stated that the road was cleared, and normalcy was restored without any kidnap or harm done to motorists.

“Furthermore, the government was informed of an incident in a forest located in the western part of Chikun Local Government, where armed bandits opened fire on some hunters.

“Security agencies are carrying out investigations to ascertain the exact location, as well as fatalities if any. Citizens will be briefed on the operational feedback as it emerges,” he said in the statement.

On his part, Governor Nasir El-Rufai appealed to Tsohon Gaya, Sabon Gaya, and other communities with members missing in the hunting expedition to remain calm.