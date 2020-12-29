The police in Ogun State have nabbed a 35-year-old suspected human trafficker simply identified as Comfort Innocent for abducting and trafficking two under-aged girls.

It was gathered that the suspect who is a notorious human trafficker was attempting to smuggle the two girls to Libya where they will be forced into prostitution.

Giving details about the development, The police public relations officer of Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi revealed that the arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Oluwaseun Aduratola and one Sakirat Fasasi, both residents of Siun town in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State.

The petitioners who are mothers of the victims reported that the suspect abducted their daughters namely Blessing Aduratola 15 and Hasisat Fasasi 16.

The Divisional Police Officer of Owode Egba division, Mathew Ediae, upon receipt of the information, swung into action with his detectives, and through intelligence-driven investigation, they arrested the suspect.

The DPO said that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a human trafficker who has been in the practice for a very long time.

“She confessed further that her husband is based in Italy while she stays in Nigeria recruiting young girls and sending them to her husband in Italy en route Libya where they will be used as prostitutes.

“Concerning the two girls she recently abducted, she confessed that the two of them had been taken to Kaduna State from where they will be transported to Libya,” the police spokesperson explained.

The two victims according to him have been rescued from Kaduna State by the police.

