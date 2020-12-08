A notorious criminal, Salihu Zakari popularly known as “Kinkon”, on Monday night, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Tella village, Gassol local government area of Taraba state, The Nation reports.

Kinkon, for the past ten years, has been terrorising the Sabongida and Tella axis of the state, including being responsible for the kidnap and death of several innocent citizens in Gassol Local Government Area.

It was gathered that nemesis caught up with Kinkon on Monday night at about 9:00 pm when some unidentified persons allegedly called him on phone to meet them somewhere in the village.

When “Kinkon ” set out to meet his callers he was suddenly hit by a bullet fired from behind by unknown gunmen close to an NKST Church in Tella village. After he fell to the ground, he was rushed to Tella maternity clinic by some Youths in the village, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, Kinkon, during his lifetime, served several jail terms in Mutum-biyu and Jalingo prisons and also caused pains to so many families in Tella and Sabongida villages.

A senior police officer attached to Mutum-biyu police Division confirmed the development, adding that his body was released to his family on Tuesday morning for burial.

However, police public relations officer of the Taraba State Police Command is yet to issue a statement concerning the death of Kinkon.

