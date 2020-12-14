NOVA Merchant Bank has been recognised for its successful N10 billion seven- year subordinated unsecured bond, which was oversubscribed by 300 per cent.

The bank emerged the winner of the ‘Bond Offering of the Year’ prize at the BusinessDay Bank and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

In a well-attended ceremony comprising bank CEOs, captains of industries and senior financial executives, the bank was crowned with the award in recognition of the unprecedented and audacious nature of its bond issuance, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and within three years of the bank commencing operations.

Chairman NOVA Merchant Bank, Phillips Oduoza, who expressed delight at the recognition, said: “This award is due to the combined effort of the bank’s high calibre Board and Management team.It bodes well for the future realisation of our desire to re-establish merchant banking as a key economic driver by providing long-term funds and advisory services.’’

NOVA’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nath Ude, who received the award, dedicated it to the staff members, who, according to him, had been highly instrumental to the achievement of the bank’s goals and worked tirelessly to deliver strong results, notwithstanding the macroeconomic challenges.