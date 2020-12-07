The globe has experienced the hottest November on record, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a report on Monday.

After analysing surface and air temperatures, the service managed by the European Commission, found that November 2020 was 0.8 degree Celsius warmer than the average for 1981-2010’s 0.1 degree Celsius.

The increase in temperatures was largest in a region sprawling across northern Europe, Siberia and the Arctic Ocean, where sea ice was at the second lowest level ever seen in November.

Carlo Buontempo, the Director of the service, said in a statement: “These records are consistent with the long-term warming trend of the global climate.

“All policy-makers who prioritise mitigating climate risks should see these records as alarm bells and consider more seriously than ever, how best to comply with the international commitments set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.’’

Earlier, the World Meteorological Organisation warned in a press release that 2020 “is on track to be one of the three warmest years on record.’’

The organisation predicted that 2011-2020 would be the warmest decade on record, with the warmest six years all being since 2015.

(Xinhua/NAN)