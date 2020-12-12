Group Managing Director of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga, has revealed that the company remains committed to the sponsorship of the Eunisell Boot Award for the highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ikenga assured that the Eunisell Boot Award is a long term project for Eunisell.

“We are passionate about contributing to the improved standard of the Nigerian League and see the need to create a new consciousness for Nigerian youths to begin their career in the league.

“Eunisell believes the league can attain top rating in the continent”, he said.

In addition, Ikenga stated that Eunisell”s desire is to see increased participation in the league by brands in Nigeria.

According to him: “The Eunisell Boot Award serves to boost more sponsorship and to increase revenue in the league”.

Conceived by Eunisell, West Africa’s largest independent chemical as well as oil and gas engineering solutions company, in 2018, the Eunisell Boot Award is the first to value each goal scored by the highest goal scorer in Nigeria’s domestic top flight.

Eunisell has placed a premium value of N200,000 per goal scored by the highest scorer.

Vanguard News Nigeria