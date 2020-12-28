Katsina United came from behind twice before snatching a late 3-2 win against Heartland FC in one of the two Nigeria Professional Football League games played on Monday.

The Naze Millionaires went in front twice courtesy of goals from Bright Onyedikachi and Samuel Nnosiri but the Changi Boys were resolute; canceling out each of those goals before netting the winner in stoppage time

Boubacar Masally helped Katsina United pull level twice before substitute, Samuel Kalu, got the all-important winning goal in stoppage time to give the host the hard-earned 3-2 win.

Uyo

In Uyo, the first derby in the 2020/21 NPFL season ended in a stalemate as Akwa United and Dakkada FC settled for a 0-0 draw at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Having played out an entertaining 2-2 draw the last time they met earlier in the year, many had expected a similar display once more at the Nest of Champions.

However, poor finishing by the two teams, especially the hosts, denied Uyo fans the chance of savouring any goal in Monday’s season-opener.

Udoh returns

The return of Mfon Udoh to the Akwa United’s starting line up dominated discussions in the build-up to the derby clash.

Guess who is in the starting line up?#AKWDAK pic.twitter.com/aBvuzZmmjt — Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) December 28, 2020

Udoh, who is the record goal scorer in the NPFL, has been away in the United States for several months but he has made a sensational return to his boyhood club.

Akwa United had the first clear cut chance in the 5th minute when they were awarded a freekick in a promising position but the execution by Etim Mathew left much to be desired as his effort went way over the bar.

Udoh moments later tried to create a chance for the Promise Keepers but Seth Mayi fluffed the opportunity with a shot off target.

Akwa United came close to breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute when Ukeme Williams combined neatly with Etim to beat Dakkada defenders.

The final cross into the box was too long for Udoh thus allowing the Dakkada goalkeeper to make an easy catch.

Second half

Both teams continued to press for the opening goal but that never came till the end of the first.

With the resumption of the second half, the two teams continued their search for the elusive goal but it still never came.

Akwa United had the better chances in the second half just as it was in the first 45 minutes but they failed to make the most of it.

Ndifreke Effiong missed a sitter from Mayi’s sublime pass in the 62nd minute.

Dakkada FC had their own moments of brilliance and one of such was when Christian Ekong almost got them a goal in the 71st minute with his expertly taken freek kick that came off the post from 30 yards.

At the end, the spoils were shared by the two teams.

Enyimba and Abia Warriors will take the center stage in another derby clash on Tuesday.