Kwara United on Sunday registered the first away win in the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season as they secured a 2-0 win over Plateau United in Jos.

A second-half goal from Jide Fatokun in the 62nd minute and another one from Michael Ohanu five minutes after ensured that the Harmony Boys got their season off to a flying start.

The Harmony Boys have witnessed a lot of turnaround since last season when they were neck-deep in relegation waters.

The club have invested heavily in new and experienced players and it seems they won’t have to wait for too long before reaping the benefits of monies spent.

In other centers, Adamawa United at their adopted home ground in Gombe forced Kano Pillars to a 1-1 draw.

Rabiu Ali had given the visitors the lead very early in the first half.

However, Adamawa United in the 75th minute pulled level when Isa Garba’s shot from range took a deflection off Abdullahi Musa and landed in the net.

In Lagos and Lafia, MFM FC and Nasarawa United secured 2-1 victories over Warri Wolves and Wikki Tourists respectively.

For the game at the Soccer Temple in Agege, Ebenezer Odeyemi and Muyiwa Balogun were the goal scorers for the Olukoya Boys while John Paul Chinedu got the only goal for visiting Warri Wolves.

Odeyemi got the curtain raiser just eight minutes into the game before Balogun made it 2-0 in favour of MFM in the 23rd minute.

While many were already thinking it was going to one-way traffic, Chinedu pulled one back for Warri Wolves in the 27th minute.

The hope of seeing more fireworks in the second half was dashed as both teams fired blanks and ended the tie at 2-1.

For the game in Lafia, it was the visitors that scored first as Promise Damala gave Wikki an eighth-minute lead.

However, a brace from Reuben Nicodemus in the 7th and 52nd minute ensured that the Solid Miners start the season on a winning note.

Both Jigawa Golden Stars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah were 1-0 winners respectively over Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars.

Two games between Akwa United and Dakkada as well as the tie between Kastina United and Heartland FC have been moved to Monday.

The match between Enyimba and Abia warriors has been postponed to Tuesday while that between Rivers United and Rangers will hold on Wednesday.