Daily News

NSCDC arrests fake Army Major, recovers vehicles in Nasarawa

By
0
nscdc-arrests-fake-army-major,-recovers-vehicles-in-nasarawa
Views: Visits 0

Why we're partnering JAMB on NSCDC, NIS recruitment — Interior minister

By David Odama, Lafia

The Nasarawa command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); have arrested 46 years old Amos John Ewuga for alleged job racketeering, impersonation, and fraud.

The command in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Muhammed Suraju Idris explained that the Corps mounted surveillance and arrested the said Ewuga along Akwanga-Keffi-Abuja road, following series of complaints received against him.

ALSO READ: NIN registration: Enugu residents rush as deadline nears, appeal for extension

According to the command, Ewuga, who hails from Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the State has been impersonating and posing as a Major in the Nigerian Army and defrauding innocent citizens of the state.

Ewuga is said to have confessed to the crime saying he has extorted millions of naira from innocent job seekers both within and outside Nasarawa state with the promise to provide job opportunities for them in the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Navy and other paramilitary agencies.

Item recovered from him was a dark tinted Army colour Highlander Jeep with registration number RBC 398 JM. Ewuga will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

COVID-19: Lagos govt imposes new restrictions as cases rise again

Previous article

Burundi’s Ex-President, Pierre Buyoya Dies Of Coronavirus

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News