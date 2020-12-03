The Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has acquitted nurse Alfred Aderibigbe, who was charged for the murder of late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

Senator Isiaka Adeleke, according to Daily Trust, during his lifetime was suffering from ‘gout’, a form of arthritis characterised by severe pain and the nurse treated him at his residence before he died on April 23, 2017.

Following the news of his death which created shock waves in the political space, the state government set up a coroner led by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara to probe circumstances surrounding his death.

The Magistrate, following investigations, found the nurse administered an overdose of the drugs on the late Senator and recommended the nurse for prosecution.

The nurse pleaded not guilty to the murder charge preferred against him when he was arraigned at the Osun State High Court on 8th June 2018.

The prosecuting team from the State Ministry of Justice, led by Acting Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Mr Dapo Adeniji called nine witnesses and tendered several exhibits during the trial.

The Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, being a witness, told the court that Adeleke died of a drug overdose.

Similarly, the Consultant Pathologist, who carried out autopsy on Adeleke’s corpse, Dr Taiwo Sholaja, told the coroner that the late politician died of a drug overdose.

However, Seyi Oyetayo, the deceased’s counsel told the court that none of the witnesses and investigating police officer visited the scene of the crime to retrieve a doctor’s prescription which was in the custody of the deceased before he died.

He said that the evidence on how the deceased died was conflicting, mixed-up and inconclusive, adding that the deceased was in emergency need of medical attention when he invited the defendant to treat him.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, in his ruling, said that Prosecution Counsel failed to proof his case beyond a reasonable doubt and hereby discharge and acquit the nurse.

