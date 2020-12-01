By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The second stream of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) will resume camping on December 3, 2020, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced this on Monday in his opening remarks during the task force’s media briefing in Abuja.

Mustapha said the PTF picked the date for the second stream’s camping, following the end of the camp training for the first stream corps members.

The SGF said the third stream would be called to camp in January 2021.

The PTF also announced the decision to push the take-off date for the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, till early 2021 when the measures to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the sports camp would have been put in place.

Speaking on the NYSC Stream 2 camping, Mustapha said: “We are pleased to inform you that the First Stream of NYSC has concluded camping while we expect the Second Stream to go to camp on December 3 and the Third Stream will be in January 2021.

“Necessary measures, building on the successes of the first stream, have been taken. The DG NCDC will brief you on this.”