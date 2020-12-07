On Air Personality with Nigerian Info FM and the founder of Amputees United, Adenike Oyetunde, over the weekend tied the knot with her fiancé Lawal Sherif, in a very private ceremony that took place in her living room.

In addition to basking in the bliss of new marital status, she is also calling out some ‘well-wishers’ who sent her condescending or critical messages while congratulating her on her wedding.

Adenike who is also an author, revealed she has been getting some inappropriate messages from people. Some of those sending her congratulatory messages ended up including the fact that they are displeased they weren’t invited or informed about the wedding.

Others couldn’t stop themselves from telling her she got lucky her partner agreed to make a decent woman out of her.

While explaining the rationale behind her not inviting too many people, being that the wedding took place in her living room, while also cautioning them to desist from sending such messages to celebrants, she didn’t hesitate to slam those who felt that she got lucky her marital status changed despite being an amputee.

The 34 year old lawyer is a victim of Osteogenic sarcoma, (cancer of the bone) cancer and was diagnosed of it at age 20 when she was in her second year in University. Adenike eventually had to accept the Doctor’s diagnosis and go for a limb amputation, after refusing to admit that she would live without one of her limbs for the rest of her life.

Passionate about spreading the word on cancer and other social causes. Adenike Oyetunde recently launched Amputees United for amputee-activism. Often offeeriing free legal council on radio, she is the author of a self titled biography, Adénìké.

