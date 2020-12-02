Media personality, Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo 1 celebrated her mother who recently remarried to the love of her life at 56.

The on-air personality who plays the role of ‘Adaku’ on the series, ‘Jenifa’ via her Instagram page shared photos of her mother and her hubby as she celebrated her for refusing to get married after her father died many years ago.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “This made my day so if you want the impossible God knows how to do it @stylespotbeautyplace. My mother is married.

“We’re currently blocking Ibadan roads cos my mom is getting married to the love of her life at 56yrs. My dad died a very long time ago but my mum refused to get married cos she wanted to take care of us.”

According to her, her mother had her nine years after the birth of her elder sister.

”Mummy am sooooooo happy for you. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my siblings…God bless you and continue to make all things beautiful for you.#married #marriedatfirstsight #love Happy New Month.”

Lolo 1 has over the years excelled as one of the country’s best comediennes – on air, on stage or on the silver screen, A former presenter of Wazobia FM’s ‘Oga Madam’ radio programme, Lolo is currently the General Manager and on air personality at Lasgidi FM, a station she joined in 2019.

