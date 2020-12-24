By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede has warned land grabbers to stay off its 11,961 hectares of land.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Ogunbodede said the land grabbers claimed the land donated to the university was too much and had gone ahead to sell some of the land in the Parakin area.

“Before this time, nobody has ever ventured or encroached into university land until recently when some land grabbers audaciously insisted that ‘the land given to the university by the founding fathers was too much, and that OAU should be ready to forgo the portion around Parakin axis of Ile-Ife.”

“Lo and behold, what we initially thought to be rumour now turned into reality as we discovered later that some people have not only encroached into the land, but have been brazenly selling it to individuals who have now started erecting some structures on it.”

Ogunbodede said last year, the criminals went as far as breaking the university’s fence and poisoning its dam.

However, the VC said the university was not ready to cede its land to intruders and had started taking steps to secure its land.

“All illegal and encroaching structures will have to give way as the university is not ready to cede an inch of its gazetted land. The university intends to start with the first phase of securing the land by fencing the entire area. While we agree that it is important to remain friendly with the local communities around the university, it is necessary at the same time to protect the legacy of the landed property of the university.

“In strict compliance with the directive of the Federal Government, every machinery has been set in motion to secure the university land without any fear or compromise. We hereby wish to warn anybody or any group of persons who may want to forment any trouble that law enforcement agencies have been officially briefed about this development,” he said.