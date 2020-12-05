Olushola Victor

TIME is something no one has a control over. It was on November 27, 2010, when the Oliyere of Iyere kingdom, Oba Omotunde Adako, ascended the throne of his forefathers, and he is already celebrating 10 years as king.

Plans have been concluded to celebrate the young and stylish monarch this month with a week-long event. It should be noted that before he wore the crown, the kingdom was without a king for about nine years.

Oba Adaku, who grew up near the palace of Olowo of Owo, is the first king in his family in recent past. His biological father was not a king before he died, while his grandfather was a pastor. The last time there was a king in his family was about 400 years ago.

Iyere kingdom is located in Owo Area Council, Owo Local Government of Ondo State. It has nine communities with beaded crowned Obas in each of them.