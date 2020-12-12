By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, on his re-election for another four years, urging him to be magnanimous in victory.

Obasanjo in a release made available to The Nation by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said Akufo-Addo’s re-election by the people of Ghana to govern the country for another term is a testimony to his performance in office in the last four years.

He also urged him to unite his people and bring all hands on deck for the growth, development and progress of Ghana.

“Your re-election by the people of Ghana to govern the country for another term of four years is a testimony of your performance in office so far and I believe that you will remain as enthusiastic, as energetic, as focused, and as committed as you have been in the last four years in serving the people of Ghana and indeed the rest of Africa for the next four years.

“I pray that God will grant you even more success in your second term.

“Your Excellency, with the elections behind you, I urge you to be magnanimous in victory, unite the nation, and bring all hands on deck for the growth, development and progress of Ghana.

“You have been re-elected at a crucial time when the world is emerging from the socio-economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, there has been breakthrough in developing a vaccine against the deadly virus.

“I encourage you to take leadership and explore all available means both in Ghana and in the rest of Africa to secure safe, effective, available, and affordable COVID-19 vaccines for all Ghanaians and their African brothers and sisters.

“But in doing so, I urge you not to lose sight of your determination to have a ‘Ghana beyond aid.’

“Once again, congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana and may God give you even more wisdom and strength to lead your great country,” he stated.